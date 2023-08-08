Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs spent time for PTSD treatment after 156 mph DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs is set to be sentenced for vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing death Wednesday, as court records show he could serve up to 10 years in prison.

Ruggs, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to causing a fatal 2021 collision that killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog.

The minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting the year and a half that he has spent on house arrest to time already served.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was with him in the Corvette and also was injured. Prosecutors said Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington received an arm injury. Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a daughter together, and Kilgo-Washington was not cooperative with prosecutors as a victim in the case.

In the sentencing memorandum filed by his attorneys, details of Ruggs’ life before and after the crash were shared, including the fact that he spent time in treatment for PTSD.

“Mr. Ruggs attended in-patient trauma related treatment at the Mental Health Collective from May 2, 2022 to May 30, 2022. Attached hereto as Exhibit O is a letter from Dr. Zaleski, the Medical Director at the Mental Health Collective. The Mental Health Collective provides neuro-informed, attachment-focused, evidence-based treatment for adults suffering from trauma. The letter from Dr. Zaleski reflects that Mr. Ruggs was actively engaged in his treatment.”

The clinic is located in Newport Beach, CA.

Since the crash, Ruggs’ lawyers lost several bids to challenge evidence, including that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — after the rear-end wreck that ignited a fire that killed Tintor, 23, and her pet dog, Max.

Police reported that air bag computer records showed Ruggs’ 2020 Chevrolet Corvette slowed slightly from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) seconds before slamming into Tintor’s Toyota Rav 4. The speed limit in the area was 45 mph (72 kph).

Other charges against Ruggs were dismissed under the plea agreement, including felony reckless driving, driving under the influence causing substantial injury to Kilgo-Washington, and a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from the discovery by police of a loaded handgun in his demolished Corvette.

