CCEA responds against CCSD’s attempt to stop them from going on strike

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Education Association has filed a response in court to the Clark County School District’s ongoing lawsuit against them as the CCEA threatens “work actions.”

On July 31, the CCSD filed a complaint for an injunction to prevent the CCEA from striking - alleging it would be in violation of state law amid ongoing contract negotiations.

“The Clark County School District does not take CCEA’s threats of illegal strikes or ‘work actions’ lightly as our educators await a new contract,” the district said in a statement. “Nevada law is crystal clear that a strike or a threat of a strike or work stoppage is unlawful and is grounds for withdrawal of recognition as the bargaining agent of a local government employee group. To protect our students and their families, we took the necessary step to ensure the ongoing operations of ensuring students receive the education they deserve.

Negotiating occurs at the bargaining table, not in public. CCEA’s continued threats do not move the parties closer to reaching a new agreement and are a disservice to the District’s students, parents, and staff.”

Filed on Tuesday, the CCEA asked the court to “end this politically-driven lawsuit at the earliest possible moment.”

“It would be bad enough if the District’s Complaint and subsequent motion were merely wrong on its facts and law, but this action is so much worse than that,” the filing reads. “The District is aggressively trying to chill the expression and deliberation of teachers, at a crucial moment in the bargaining process, and to stir dissent among the membership.”

CCSD added that the teachers’ union “repeatedly misrepresented the District’s contract proposals.” It added a bullet-pointed list of items “contrary to what the CCEA has stated or implied,” which read:

The District has proposed to pay teachers for the additional instructional time at the teachers’ contract rate, the same as under the contract waivers.

The District has proposed additional compensation for SPED and Hard to Fill position teachers in an amount greater than the CCEA’s proposal.

The District has proposed pay increases for all CCEA bargaining unit employees in both years of the contract. This is in addition to continuing the following: salary advancement under the Differentiated Salary program, column advancement under the salary table related to the PGS, and a one-step advancement under the salary table.

The District has proposed to use the CCEA’s portion of the SB 231 monies received from the state for bargaining unit employee pay increases with a sunset provision included.

The District continues to propose the correction of inequities in the current salary schedule.

The District has proposed significant increases to the Teacher Health Trust in both years of the contract.

The District has proposed the continuation of the recruiting bonus for new, out-of-state teachers to help fill vacancies. Despite the CCEA claiming that the District wasn’t doing enough to fill vacancies, the CCEA rejected this recruitment tool.

“Students, teachers, parents, and the public deserve a school system where instructors and staff are happy, appreciated, fairly paid, and where the school district is a partner in and facilitator of in success rather than a hindrance. This ill-conceived lawsuit takes Clark County’s schools further away from that goal,” the CCEA’s filing continues.

The full filing from CCEA can be found here:

A hearing between the district and the union is set for Aug. 22.

