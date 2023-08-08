Busch Light throwing ‘fastest wedding imaginable’ during NASCAR event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Busch Light is going to help two lucky race fans have the NASCAR wedding of their dreams in Las Vegas.

“If love happens so fast, why are weddings so slow?” the company asked in a news release.

To help couples say “I Do” a little faster, Busch Light has announced that it will help one lucky (21+) couple “skip the long-winded ceremony and race to the reception.”

The wedding will be held in Las Vegas, “the quickie wedding capital of the world and where Busch Light’s NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick was married in 2001,” the release noted.

As part of the festivities, Busch Light says the “Pit Stop Wedding” will be held during Kevin Harvick’s pit stop at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The company says the race-loving couple will tie the knot in under 15 seconds, right on the track beside the #4 car’s pit box with 80,000 of their fellow NASCAR fans serving as witnesses.

For a chance to win the “Pit Stop Wedding,” Busch Light says couples must tag @Buschbeer on social and explain why they deserve the 15-second ceremony using #BuschPitstopWedding and #Contest.

A RACE TRACK WEDDING IS IN THE CARDS ♠️♥️♣️♦️



One lucky couple will win a wedding officiated by the Busch Guy. Seal the deal during a pit stop in Las Vegas at @LVMotorSpeedway during the October @NASCAR race.​



Tell us why it should be YOU with #BuschPitstopWedding #Contest 💍👇 pic.twitter.com/9ZQxn7Goe1 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.