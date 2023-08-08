Busch Light throwing ‘fastest wedding imaginable’ during NASCAR event in Las Vegas

Busch Light throwing ‘fastest wedding imaginable’ during NASCAR event in Las Vegas
Busch Light throwing ‘fastest wedding imaginable’ during NASCAR event in Las Vegas(Busch Light)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Busch Light is going to help two lucky race fans have the NASCAR wedding of their dreams in Las Vegas.

“If love happens so fast, why are weddings so slow?” the company asked in a news release.

To help couples say “I Do” a little faster, Busch Light has announced that it will help one lucky (21+) couple “skip the long-winded ceremony and race to the reception.”

The wedding will be held in Las Vegas, “the quickie wedding capital of the world and where Busch Light’s NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick was married in 2001,” the release noted.

As part of the festivities, Busch Light says the “Pit Stop Wedding” will be held during Kevin Harvick’s pit stop at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The company says the race-loving couple will tie the knot in under 15 seconds, right on the track beside the #4 car’s pit box with 80,000 of their fellow NASCAR fans serving as witnesses.

For a chance to win the “Pit Stop Wedding,” Busch Light says couples must tag @Buschbeer on social and explain why they deserve the 15-second ceremony using #BuschPitstopWedding and #Contest.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

Mixologist Tom Gibson shows how to make some frozen cocktails to cool you down during our hot...
DIY frozen cocktails
Singer Janien Valentine talks about starring in the production of "God Lives in Glass" and how...
'God Lives in Glass' at The Smith Center
Singer Janien Valentine, who is starring in God Lives in Glass playing at The Smith Center,...
God Lives in Glass singer spins for local charity!
Singer Janien Valentine raises money for Speedway Children's Charities in our Celebrity Spin...
Janien Valentine spins for charity