Average price of homes sold in July in Las Vegas Valley was $450K, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market in the Las Vegas Valley is starting to rebound a little bit after cooling off in the wake of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, a report from Las Vegas Realtors said the average price of homes sold in July was $450,000, which was up 2% from June.

Realtors save even with higher interest rates and fewer homes being sold, the local housing market seems stable. However, with fewer homes being listed for sale, industry leaders are worried about the inventory around the valley.

“Even with mortgage interest rates being higher than they were a year or two ago and leading to fewer homes being sold, the local housing market seems pretty stable,” said Las Vegas Realtor president Lee Barrett. “The biggest issue we’re facing is still inventory. We could use more homes to sell.”

According to the report, by the end of July, the group tracked 3,524 single-family homes that were listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 4.2% from the previous month and down 51.9% from the same time last year.

The findings indicate that the sales pace in July equates to less than a two-month supply of properties available for sale. Last year at this time, LVR said Southern Nevada had more than a three-month housing supply.

According to the report, home sales in the Las Vegas Valley are on pace to be lower than they were in 2022, when LVR reported 35,584 total sales. “That followed a record year for existing local home sales in 2021, when LVR reported 50,010 homes, condos, townhomes and other residential properties were sold. That was the first time LVR reported more than 50,000 local properties selling in a year. It topped the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales,” LVR noted in the release.

During July, LVR found that 25.1% of all local property sales were purchased with cash, down from 32.1% one year ago.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.