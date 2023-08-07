VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Apartment fire near Valley View, Desert Inn on Aug. 5, 2023.
Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire
David Liller. 67, was last seen Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Las Vegas police locate previously missing man
Las Vegas police investigate fatal stabbing at apartment complex

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe