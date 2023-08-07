Utah 3-year-old hospitalized, on dialysis with failing kidneys after contracting E. coli

By Emily Tencer

Click here for updates on this story

LEHI, Utah (KSTU) -- A 3-year-old Utah girl is in the hospital with failing kidneys after testing positive for E. coli.

Her parents say she’s one of the eight cases over the last two weeks connected to the city of Lehi.

Jacob and Brianna Allen are used to seeing their little girl smiling and a little frazzled.

“The wildest 3-year-old you’ll ever meet. She is so much fun,” said Brianna.

Exactly one week ago, they could tell something was off. Avery was getting too tired.

“I realized something was wrong the next day when we found blood in her stool,” said Brianna.

The little girl has been at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City since Wednesday. She’s on dialysis care because her kidneys are failing, and she’s already had two blood transfusions. Her parents said she tested positive for E. coli.

“That’s kind of what we’re missing the most: is just her being her happy, busy, normal self,” said Jacob.

On Friday, the Utah County Health Department announced at least five people were hospitalized in connection to the E. coli cases.

“The wheels started turning in my head. She goes to daycare, she’s played in sprinklers, she’s played in pools in Lehi,” said Brianna.

Avery is Jacob and Brianna’s only child. They say it’s been a rollercoaster of a week.

“As things develop, we just kind of tackle them as they do. It’s just a patience and waiting game,” said Jacob.

The Allens are expecting Avery will need to stay at the hospital for a few more weeks. A GoFundMe was created to help them during this difficult time.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.