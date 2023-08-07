Utah 3-year-old hospitalized, on dialysis with failing kidneys after contracting E. coli

Hospital - Generic
Hospital - Generic
By KTSU via CNN
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Emily Tencer

Click here for updates on this story

LEHI, Utah (KSTU) -- A 3-year-old Utah girl is in the hospital with failing kidneys after testing positive for E. coli.

Her parents say she’s one of the eight cases over the last two weeks connected to the city of Lehi.

Jacob and Brianna Allen are used to seeing their little girl smiling and a little frazzled.

“The wildest 3-year-old you’ll ever meet. She is so much fun,” said Brianna.

Exactly one week ago, they could tell something was off. Avery was getting too tired.

“I realized something was wrong the next day when we found blood in her stool,” said Brianna.

The little girl has been at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City since Wednesday. She’s on dialysis care because her kidneys are failing, and she’s already had two blood transfusions. Her parents said she tested positive for E. coli.

“That’s kind of what we’re missing the most: is just her being her happy, busy, normal self,” said Jacob.

On Friday, the Utah County Health Department announced at least five people were hospitalized in connection to the E. coli cases.

“The wheels started turning in my head. She goes to daycare, she’s played in sprinklers, she’s played in pools in Lehi,” said Brianna.

Avery is Jacob and Brianna’s only child. They say it’s been a rollercoaster of a week.

“As things develop, we just kind of tackle them as they do. It’s just a patience and waiting game,” said Jacob.

The Allens are expecting Avery will need to stay at the hospital for a few more weeks. A GoFundMe was created to help them during this difficult time.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Apartment fire near Valley View, Desert Inn on Aug. 5, 2023.
Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed train clears hurdle, on track to break ground this year

Latest News

Superintendent Jesus Jara
CCSD’s Jara named Nevada Superintendent of the year
Dennis Edward Love, 61
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly Sunday stabbing
Officials in South Carolina said a newborn baby was found abandoned in some bushes.
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case