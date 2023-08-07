Suspect in Las Vegas homicide was robbery accomplice of victim, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect in a July 7 homicide near the strip was previously involved in a robbery as an accomplice of the man he allegedly shot and killed.

According to a July report from an LVMPD detective, the suspect, 19-year-old Robtravion Lee, was an accomplice of Tymere Snead in “high-end retail thefts and robberies on the Las Vegas Strip.” Detectives specifically identified Lee as one of Snead’s accomplices in a June 30 robbery and added that Lee produced a silver-colored semiautomatic pistol similar to one seen on video surveillance from the July 7 shooting when Snead was murdered.

The report also provided additional details about the deadly shooting. According to the police report, surveillance footage showed that the victim arrived in the east parking lot of a pawn shop on the 300 block of W. Sahara Ave., driving a white Mercedes, at approximately 4:48 p.m. on July 7. He got out of his car and “appeared to be waiting for somebody,” according to LVMPD.

Video obtained from another business just west of the pawn shop showed Lee arriving in a blue Dodge Magnum moments later. Police said Lee walked east across the front of the pawn shop and met with the victim in the parking lot. The Dodge, still occupied by a driver and another passenger, left and parked at a nearby intersection.

That vehicle “appeared to be set up in an advantageous position as it was partially parked in the intersection, possibly allowing the occupants to see the front of the pawn shop where Lee walked to,” according to the report. Snead and Lee reportedly spoke for a few minutes before Lee produced the silver pistol and shot Snead once, who then “ran a short distance before collapsing in the parking lot.”

Police said that Lee chased after Snead and picked up what they believe was the victim’s cell phone. Shortly after that, Lee fled west and jumped in the back of the Dodge, which proceeded north on Tam Dr.

Police retrieved one .22 caliber cartridge from the scene that they believe was ejected from the suspect’s gun. A subsequent autopsy ruled Snead’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest. A .22 caliber bullet was recovered from his chest.

Lee is being held without bail. He has a preliminary hearing on a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon scheduled for September 11.

