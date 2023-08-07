Select Las Vegas Aviators games to air on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, viewers in Southern Nevada will be able to watch Las Vegas Aviators games on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN).

Fans can catch select Aviators games on air on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

The Aviators, who are in their 40th anniversary season in Nevada, join a growing list of local sports partners that have found a new home on SSSEN. Which includes the reigning WNBA World Champions, Las Vegas Aces.

FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said “The Las Vegas Aviators hold a special place in our hearts thanks to their deep roots in our community. They are a prime example of a local team that puts the fan experience first and found great success. While there’s nothing like going to an Aviators game, we are thrilled to distribute these select games to the homes of viewers across Southern Nevada, and add them to our growing portfolio of local professional sports.”

“We’re very happy to join the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. As the longest running professional sports team in Las Vegas it’s important for our fans to have an additional way to watch Triple-A baseball. In a pro sports mecca like Las Vegas, the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network is leading the way to make Pacific Coast League baseball more visible” says Las Vegas Aviators President & COO Don Logan.

