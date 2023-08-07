Preliminary hearing delayed for Las Vegas high-rise shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The preliminary hearing for a Henderson man facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, has been delayed at the request of his legal team.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on June 23, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the Turnberry Towers at Karen Avenue for a report of shots fired. Witnesses, including a security officer who was armed with a pistol, told investigators they saw a man in the lobby wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a rifle.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Andrew Warrender, 30, discharged a round in the direction of a security officer through the glass doors. His rifle malfunctioned, and while he was trying to fix it, the security guard shot Warrender several times.

Employees and other residents at the building said Warrender was a guest of a resident and had been coming there for more than a year. One described him as “socially awkward.” He was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Warrender is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and discharging a gun within a structure. During an Aug. 7 court appearance, the defense asked for a continuance. His preliminary hearing was delayed until Sept. 18.

Conditions of Warrender’s pretrial release include electronic monitoring, instructions to stay away from Turnberry Tower and a ban on having weapons in his possession.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.