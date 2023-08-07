Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years

Kaitlin Glover
Kaitlin Glover(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teacher has been accused of felony lewdness with a child as authorities said she had a four-year-long relationship with a former student.

Kaitlin Glover, 34, is also facing two charges of being a school employee in a position of authority while engaging in sex with a pupil over the age of 16. She is currently out on bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report alleges in June of 2022 a student reported having sexual contact with her teacher, identified as Glover.

She said between December of 2017 and September of 2021, she had been in a sexual relationship with Glover after the two began conversing on Snapchat.

“Glover began sending her nude photos through Snapchat,” the report states. Glover would pick the student up and perform sex acts in Glover’s van once or twice a week.

“The victim did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect said she would kill herself if the victim left her or she would kill herself if she told the police,” the report reads.

The report does not disclose at which school Glover was a teacher. It does state she had been employed since 2014.

Glover was interviewed by police and denied all allegations.

Her next hearing in court is scheduled for Sept. 14.

