Las Vegas restaurants serving special menus inspired by Beyoncé, BLACKPINK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To help fans get in the spirit of the upcoming Beyoncé and BLACKPINK concerts, two Las Vegas restaurants have announced they will serve up special menus inspired by the music artists.

According to a news release, the special BLACKPINK menus will be served exclusively at the Foundation Room inside Mandalay Bay from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

As part of the BLACKPINK-inspired offering, Foundation Room provided the below description of the offering that fans can enjoy:

Korean BBQ Octopus: A culinary tribute to BLACKPINK’s Korean roots, this dish features Korean BBQ octopus served with a side of spicy slaw.

Beef Tartare: This beef tartare dish showcases a delightful blend of white soy, black garlic, sesame and Asian pear, accompanied by crispy lotus chips.

Gochujang Short Ribs: A true celebration of Korean cuisine, the Gochujang Short Ribs take center stage with their rich and savory flavors, paired perfectly with kimchi fried rice.

Boba Cocktail: No BLACKPINK-inspired menu would be complete without a show-stopping cocktail! The Boba Cocktail is a delightful blend of Thai tea, brown sugar boba, vanilla vodka and amaretto.

Fans of “Queen Bey,” the Beyonce-inspired menu will be offered exclusively at House of Blues Restaurant & Bar from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

According to the restaurant, the Beyonce-themed meal includes the following:

Lemonade: Indulge in the essence of Beyoncé's hit album with this vibrant and refreshing concoction. The “Lemonade” combines New Amsterdam vodka, blue curacao, grenadine and lemonade, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds.

Hot Sauce in My Bag: For those who crave a little heat and a lot of attitude, the “Hot Sauce in My Bag” cocktail is sure to satisfy your adventurous spirit. Inspired by Beyoncé's famous line, this bold mix features Teremana Blanco tequila, Bitterman Hellfire bitters, triple sec and sweet & sour.

Break My Soul: Beyoncé's powerful presence is brought to life with the “Break My Soul” cocktail. Crafted with Deep Eddy vodka, coconut puree, pineapple, and grenadine, this tropical-infused beverage captures the spirit of Queen Bey’s soul-stirring music and energetic performances.

BLACKPINK is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium Aug. 18-19. Beyonce will bring her Renaissance World Tour to Allegiant Stadium Aug. 26-27.

The House of Blues Restaurant & Bar is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. The Foundation Room dining room is open Sunday – Thursday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.