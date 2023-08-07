Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Body camera footage from a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer shows him involved in an altercation with a street vendor near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign last weekend.

LVMPD addressed the incident and included a portion of the officer’s video, which includes some adult language, in a social media post on Aug. 7.

In a series of three posts, the department explained that the officer had spoken to the vendor the day before to remind him that operating without a license is illegal. A new bill broadening legalization for Las Vegas street vendors does not go into effect until Oct. 15.

The vendor is seen pushing the officer and knocking him to the ground on the video, leading to the officer drawing his Taser. Police social media posts added that the department “will work with the sponsors of SB92 to engage the community to educate everyone on how this new law will be implemented.”

