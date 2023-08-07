Las Vegas police investigate fatal stabbing at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Sunday night.

LVMPD said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of N. Rancho Drive, near Decatur Boulevard.

According to police, two men got into an argument when one man stabbed the other twice. The victim was taken to University Medical Center, but later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

