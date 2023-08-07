Las Vegas police: Death of teen killed on bike path a ‘tragic and unfortunate accident’

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a cable while riding, according to police.(Courtesy: GoFundMe)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The investigation into the death of an east Las Vegas teen who died on a bike trail on July 30 has been determined to be a “tragic accident” according to authorities.

That day, Angel Naranjo, 16, was riding a mini-bike at the Las Vegas Wash trail when he hit a cable tied to a fence pole. He fell and later died of his injuries.

Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a summary of their investigation.

They said the Homicide Section and the Traffic Fatal Detail have worked together to investigate Angel’s death.

“Based on witness interviews and evidence at the scene, a cable was tied to a fence post on the pathway where Angel was riding his minibike. That cable was slack and resting on the ground. It was not strung taut across the pathway,” police said in a statement.

Angel’s minibike went over the cable, and it appears it then snapped up and struck him in the neck, they said.

“The preliminary investigation points to this being a tragic and unfortunate accident,” police reported.

The LVMPD has been in contact with Angel’s family for the past week. Homicide detectives will continue to actively investigate the circumstances behind Angel’s death.

There is a GoFundMe available to donate to.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Apartment fire near Valley View, Desert Inn on Aug. 5, 2023.
Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed train clears hurdle, on track to break ground this year

Latest News

Emma Kusak
Bail denied for teen suspect in Las Vegas Strip hotel murder
Turnberry Towers Shooting
Preliminary hearing delayed for Las Vegas high-rise shooting suspect
Damon Arnette
Ex-Raiders player Arnette says he wants to play in NFL again after plea in Las Vegas gun case
Superintendent Jesus Jara
CCSD’s Jara named Nevada Superintendent of the year