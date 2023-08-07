Las Vegas police: Death of teen killed on bike path a ‘tragic and unfortunate accident’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The investigation into the death of an east Las Vegas teen who died on a bike trail on July 30 has been determined to be a “tragic accident” according to authorities.

That day, Angel Naranjo, 16, was riding a mini-bike at the Las Vegas Wash trail when he hit a cable tied to a fence pole. He fell and later died of his injuries.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a summary of their investigation.

They said the Homicide Section and the Traffic Fatal Detail have worked together to investigate Angel’s death.

“Based on witness interviews and evidence at the scene, a cable was tied to a fence post on the pathway where Angel was riding his minibike. That cable was slack and resting on the ground. It was not strung taut across the pathway,” police said in a statement.

Angel’s minibike went over the cable, and it appears it then snapped up and struck him in the neck, they said.

“The preliminary investigation points to this being a tragic and unfortunate accident,” police reported.

The LVMPD has been in contact with Angel’s family for the past week. Homicide detectives will continue to actively investigate the circumstances behind Angel’s death.

There is a GoFundMe available to donate to.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.