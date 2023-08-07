Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly Sunday stabbing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect after an argument between two men led to a deadly stabbing on Sunday night.

According to an LVMPD report, dispatch received a report of a stabbing on the 2900 block of North Rancho Drive at 5:01 p.m. on August 6. Arriving officers found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds in an apartment complex. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation when he was stabbed by a suspect later identified as Dennis Edward Love, 61. The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Balzar Avenue later that evening.

Love was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon. The investigation remains ongoing. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

