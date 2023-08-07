Henderson baseball team wins first game of regional Little League World Series tournament

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time ever, the Henderson Little League baseball team won the Nevada State Championship and has a chance to qualify for the Little League World Series.

Before the team starts packing their bags for Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the team must first win the Little League World Series Regional Tournament in California. And, they’re one step closer to doing just that.

On Sunday, the team played their first game of the tournament, taking down Montana 6-1.

Moving on, the Henderson 12-year-olds will now face Utah at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game that will be shown on ESPN.

