Forecast Outlook - 08/07/23

First Day of School for Clark County Students!
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer break has come to an end and the Clark County students are headed back to school this morning! Skies will stay sunny heading out the door, and temperatures are running in the low to mid-80s! We’ll stay dry Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-week, temperatures will cool down into the upper 90s and low-100s with slight chances for showers. Tropical Storm Eugene off the coast of Baja California will eventually get wrapped up in the jet stream and provide moisture for Southern Nevada by Wednesday/Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorms look likely Thursday.

Each day this week will see an afternoon breeze, and we’ll start to dry out by Saturday of the upcoming weekend!

