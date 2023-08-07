Feds warn of ‘surge’ in check washing scams

US postal inspectors recover $1 billion in counterfeit money orders and checks each year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The number of check fraud cases reported by banks in 2022 was more than 680,000, nearly double the 350,000 reported the year prior, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

This surge comes even as fewer people use paper checks, according to a new warning issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said check washing is an old trick used by scammers.

“Fraudsters will literally steal mail out of your mailbox. I’ve seen stories where letter carriers have been attacked to get the keys for the mailboxes,” Joyce said. “Even putting checks in a box in front of a bank branch is not safe.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said scammers will steal signed checks from the mail and use chemicals to wipe out the dollar amount, increasing it to a larger figure. They’ll then wash away the recipient’s name on the check and make it payable to a fake identity before cashing it.

USPIS reported recovering more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks and money orders each year. They shared several ways consumers can protect themselves:

Avoid mailing checks

Only drop mail in blue boxes during pickup hours – do not let you check sit in the box overnight

Set up direct payments for accounts in lieu of using checks

If you suspect possible check washing, report the information to local police and file a report with the Postal Inspection Service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Apartment fire near Valley View, Desert Inn on Aug. 5, 2023.
Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed train clears hurdle, on track to break ground this year

Latest News

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Robtravion Lee, 19
Suspect in Las Vegas homicide was robbery accomplice of victim, police say
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Brawl caught on camera along riverfront in Alabama
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87