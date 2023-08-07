Everything you need to know about Clark County’s first day of school

BACK TO SCHOOL
BACK TO SCHOOL(MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District students head back to the classroom Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know about going back to school, including information about school lunches, required vaccinations, bus schedules and more.

SCHOOLING

Make sure your kids are registered for school ahead of CCSD’s first day

CCSD changes grading policy for middle, high school students

What goes into solving CCSD’s staffing shortage?

HEALTH

What immunizations are required as students head back to school in Clark County School District

Southern Nevada Health District offers more immunization clinics ahead of start of school

FOOD

CCSD offers free meals to all students for 2023-24 school year

TRANSPORTATION

Check your child’s eligibility for CCSD bus rides

Las Vegas police share tips for getting the kids to school on time - without getting a ticket

SCHOOL SAFETY

Officers, volunteers share plans to keep kids in CCSD schools safe ahead of new school year

FOX5 pressing CCSD for answers about refusal to release police body camera video

CCSD not requiring clear backpacks this school year

CCSD board approves $7M school safety improvement legislation

