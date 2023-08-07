Everything you need to know about Clark County’s first day of school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District students head back to the classroom Monday.
Here’s everything you need to know about going back to school, including information about school lunches, required vaccinations, bus schedules and more.
SCHOOLING
Make sure your kids are registered for school ahead of CCSD’s first day
CCSD changes grading policy for middle, high school students
What goes into solving CCSD’s staffing shortage?
HEALTH
What immunizations are required as students head back to school in Clark County School District
Southern Nevada Health District offers more immunization clinics ahead of start of school
FOOD
CCSD offers free meals to all students for 2023-24 school year
TRANSPORTATION
Check your child’s eligibility for CCSD bus rides
Las Vegas police share tips for getting the kids to school on time - without getting a ticket
SCHOOL SAFETY
Officers, volunteers share plans to keep kids in CCSD schools safe ahead of new school year
FOX5 pressing CCSD for answers about refusal to release police body camera video
CCSD not requiring clear backpacks this school year
CCSD board approves $7M school safety improvement legislation
