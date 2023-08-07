Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort

A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Damages were estimated at $50,000 after a fire Monday morning at a resort on the Las Vegas Strip, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

According to CCFD, crews received a call for smoke in a casino bathroom at 3655 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Paris Las Vegas, at about 9:48 a.m. Monday.

Arriving engines located light smoke coming from a utility access hatch in the bathroom wall, the department said in an emailed release. After an inspection hole was cut in the wall, CCFD says a pile of clothes and debris were found smoldering inside the space.

CCFD says the smoldering fire was extinguished and there were no signs of extension.

Crews said there were initial reports of smoke inhalation. However, no patients were treated or transported for smoke inhalation or other injuries, the release said.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Estimated damages are $50,000, according to CCFD.

