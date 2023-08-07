Clark County foster families receive free back-to-school supplies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first day of school in Clark County couldn’t come soon enough for Latreece Vaughn and her three foster kids.

Vaughn and her foster kids attended a back-to-school event that was held by the county where they were able to receive vital items like shoes and backpacks.

“This morning their smiles lit up the room, they were excited,” said Vaughn. “Backpacks are like $20-$30. Imagine having to buy five backpacks for kids. There were school supplies in every backpack, so that was an amazing resource.”

She said this was important in helping her foster kids feel a sense of normalcy at the beginning of the school year.

“Because they don’t want to feel left out,” Vaughn said. “So, you want to make sure they have new things.”

This school year, the Department of Family Services (DFS) is making some adjustments to its recruiting efforts by reaching out to all CCSD schools for help.

“Sometimes a lot of teachers are interested in foster care, so we’re not only informing staff but the surrounding community,” said Allyson Manumaleuna with DFS.

DFS said it works with CCSD schools to share its information on school websites, newsletters and mailers they send out to all parents.

“We want to go where the people are,” said Manumaleuna. “So, we want to go where our teachers are, where our families are, and really be able to share how much there is a need for foster parents.”

Manumaleuna said they are also focusing on their goal of keeping a child in the same school after being removed from their home.

“Helps them be connected to their friends, their teachers, their community and be doing the same things, minus seeing mom and dad every day,” she explained.

DFS said there are many different ways you can get involved in helping with the need for foster parents. Click HERE for resources.

