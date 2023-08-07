CCSD’s Jara named Nevada Superintendent of the year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has been selected as Superintendent of the Year by the Nevada Association of School Superintendents.

“As the Nevada Association of School Superintendents’ president and leader of one of the largest school systems in the country, Dr. Jara maintains a focus on ensuring that children are at the center of every decision. He has worked to ensure that the vision and mission of schools is at the forefront of decisions made by our state leadership. We are excited that Dr. Jara will be representing our state among other outstanding leaders across the country. We are grateful for work for kids and staff across Nevada.”

The NASS presents the award each year to a superintendent who has shown “tremendous effort and dedication to enriching the lives of children and the community as a whole.”

Jara was hired as CCSD’s superintendent in 2018 and previously served as deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools in Florida for six years.

Candidates are judged by leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

Jara will now be considered for the National Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators.

