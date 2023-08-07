Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas Strip shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruno Mars isn’t done with his shows on the Las Vegas Strip just yet.

On Monday, the iconic artist announced he will add five December performances, including two over New Year’s Eve weekend, to his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

According to MGM Resorts International, all shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

The five new show dates are Dec. 22 – 23; 28; 30 – 31.

Tickets start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

