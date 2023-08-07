Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of three teenagers who were killed in a North Las Vegas crash on Wednesday.

North Las Vegas police responded to the crash around 11:57 p.m. near N. Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Carey Avenue.

The deceased have been identified as the following:

Gourney Childs, 13, of North Las Vegas. He was pronounced deceased at UMC.

D’maje Keith, 15. He was pronounced deceased at the scene

Bobby Jones Jr., 13, of North Las Vegas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three died of blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident.

Police also noted that it was later determined that the Kia Soul had been a reported stolen vehicle out of the Henderson Police Department’s Jurisdiction.

According to the preliminary details from North Las Vegas police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit, a red 2017 Kia Soul was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard and was approaching Carey Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Just prior to the intersection, police said the Kia Soul began to lose control and eventually left the roadway and struck a light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Due to the impact of the collision with the light pole, police said the Kia Soul was cut in half.

