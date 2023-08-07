2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred in the 7000 block of S. Buffalo Drive at around 11:07 p.m.

Police said “several people” were struck by gunfire and two people were killed as a result of the shooting.

It was not immediately clear how exactly many people in total were hit by the gunfire. No information on a suspect was provided thus far by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

