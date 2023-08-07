2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred in the 7000 block of S. Buffalo Drive at around 11:07 p.m.

Police said “several people” were struck by gunfire and two people were killed as a result of the shooting.

It was not immediately clear how exactly many people in total were hit by the gunfire. No information on a suspect was provided thus far by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

