Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Up to 70 people were displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

The fire started at around 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5 at an apartment complex near Valley View and Desert Inn. LVFR and Clark County Fire Department both responded to the fire.

According to LVFR, arriving firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the second-floor balcony. The fire had already spread to the attic space, LVFR said, and a second-alarm was called.

Firefighters said it took about 2 hours to bring the fire under control and crews remained on scene overnight.

LVFR said about 65-70 residents have been displaced as a result of the fire. Several resident were treated for smoke inhalation, but none were taken to the hospital, LVFR said.

The American Red Cross responded to the fire to help those who have been displaced. No details have been released about the possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.