Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” in the southwest valley Saturday afternoon.

LVMPD said the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Mountains Edge Parkway. Police said detectives were in the area to investigate a suspicious death.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. LVMPD said the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.