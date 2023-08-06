Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” in the southwest valley Saturday afternoon.

LVMPD said the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Mountains Edge Parkway. Police said detectives were in the area to investigate a suspicious death.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. LVMPD said the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

