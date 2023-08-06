Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” in the southwest valley Saturday afternoon.
LVMPD said the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Mountains Edge Parkway. Police said detectives were in the area to investigate a suspicious death.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.
Additional details weren’t immediately available. LVMPD said the investigation was ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
