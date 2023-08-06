Las Vegas police looking for missing man last seen Friday

David Liller. 67, was last seen Friday night, according to LVMPD.
David Liller. 67, was last seen Friday night, according to LVMPD.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Friday.

David Liller, 67, was last seen Aug. 4 at about 5 p.m. near the 200 block of N. Lamb Boulevard, near Lamb and Stewart. Liller was seen wearing a blue hat with a mesh back that said “FEDEX,” a blue and white plaid button up shirt, dark blue shorts and black shoes.

Police said Liller walks with a cane and has a beard.

LVMPD believes Liller may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Liller and his whereabouts is asked to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

