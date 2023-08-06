Forecast Outlook-8/6/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A westerly flow across the Great Basin will help create windy conditions for the Las Vegas Valley Sunday.

As the high pressure ridge sitting over us shifts slightly east we’ll continue to experience hot temperatures for the next 48-hours.

School begins Monday and we have a forecast high of 106 degrees along with windy conditions.

By Tuesday remnants of a tropical disturbance slides into our area.

That will bring us an increase in the chance of rain starting Wednesday and lasting through the start of next weekend.

The cloud cover associated with the disturbance will cool us off for a few days as our daytime highs go from a few degrees above normal to a few degrees below where we should be for this time of the year.

The UV Index for Sunday is 11 or extreme.

