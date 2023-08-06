Forecast Outlook-8/6/23

Stay Hot Sunday & For The First Day Of School, Monday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:44 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A westerly flow across the Great Basin will help create windy conditions for the Las Vegas Valley Sunday.

As the high pressure ridge sitting over us shifts slightly east we’ll continue to experience hot temperatures for the next 48-hours.

School begins Monday and we have a forecast high of 106 degrees along with windy conditions.

By Tuesday remnants of a tropical disturbance slides into our area.

That will bring us an increase in the chance of rain starting Wednesday and lasting through the start of next weekend.

The cloud cover associated with the disturbance will cool us off for a few days as our daytime highs go from a few degrees above normal to a few degrees below where we should be for this time of the year.

The UV Index for Sunday is 11 or extreme.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed train clears hurdle, on track to break ground this year
Mother killed in deadly DUI crash, suspect released on $20,000 bail
Mother killed in deadly DUI crash, suspect released on $20,000 bail
Las Vegas police say man shot, killed by ex-wife at apartment in south valley Friday
Las Vegas police say man shot, killed by ex-wife at apartment in south valley Friday

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-8/5/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 8/4/23
Friday, Aug. 4, Las Vegas AM weather update
Friday, Aug. 4, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook -08/04/23