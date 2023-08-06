Forecast Outlook-8/06/23

First Day Of School Will Be A Hot One
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The new school year kicks off with hot and windy conditions in Las Vegas.

The high pressure that is in place is going to be gradually overrun by a series of disturbances that will have more of an impact on us by the middle of the week.

Monday we will be a few degrees above normal and then we begin heading in the other direction.

The combination of weak lows and clouds will bring us highs in the low 100′s for the remainder of the week and into the start of next weekend.

Tropical Storm Eugene sitting off Baja, California will push enough mid level level moisture into the southwest that we have rain chances starting Wednesday.

Right now it looks as if Thursday and Friday bring us the best shot at some rain and thunderstorms for our area.

While most of the rain is expected to be at higher elevations can’t rule out the chance of it falling in the valley especially on the west side and in the northern regions.

The UV Index for Monday is 10 or very high.

