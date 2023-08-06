1 dog dead, another rescued from Las Vegas house fire

Fire in east Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Fire in east Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog died and another was rescued after a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning.

The fire happened just before 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at 692 Capaldi Drive, near Bonanza Road and Sloan Lane.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, multiple callers reported the single-story home as being engulfed in flames. CCFD was also told residents may be trapped inside.

CCFD arrived on scene at 11:05 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic area. A search team was able to find two dogs and remove them from the home. CCFD said one of the dogs was treated with oxygen, but unfortunately died. The other dog was safe.

No residents were in the home at the time of the fire, CCFD said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

