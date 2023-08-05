Mother killed in deadly DUI crash, suspect released on $20,000 bail

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:03 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family of a mother killed in a deadly DUI crash is speaking out, after the suspect was released on a $20,000 bail.

Police said Trista Fierros, 42, was a killed on July 18, when a intoxicated driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle. Fierros was a passenger.

Police said Kellie Hart, 39, was going 66 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zonel the report said the woman “had a strong smell of alcohol, her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slow.”

Hart is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death, and expired registration. The charge of failing to obey a red traffic light was dismissed. Hart appeared in court and was released on $20,000 bond as of July 24.

“This is our justice system? It’s not right. I’m appalled,” said Fierros’ mother Maria Tomczak. “That’s the price for killing somebody,” she said.

FOX5 spoke to family members outside a memorial for Fierros.

“She needs to pay the consequences. I hope this doesn’t happen to another family,” Tomczak said, asking people to stay off the roads after drinking.

“Stay home. A a designated driver. No excuse. People that they hurt, ruins their lives,” Tomczak said.

Fierros leaves behind two children and a son with autism that needs care. Fierros also cared for her elderly grandmother. Tomczak said her death “impacted a lot of lives.”

Hart is due in court on August 7.

The family has a GoFundMe page to assist with care for loved ones and funeral expenses. Click here: GoFundMe

