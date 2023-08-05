Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An east Las Vegas teen died after riding his mini bike on a bike trail.

The crash happened July 30 at the Las Vegas Wash trail when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said 16-year-old Angel Naranjo was riding his mini bike and hit a cable that was tied to a police from a fence across the pathway.

LVMPD said Angel was riding in front of his brother and the cable hit his neck as he was riding. Angel fell off his bike and police say witnesses saw him for a brief moment sitting up against a wall.

The trail is located in North Las Vegas and a friend of Angel’s said that trail is notoriously dangerous.

“He was a child and he wasn’t out trying to harm anybody and you’ll pay for what you did, whether it’s this life or next,” said John Lemarr, one of Angel’s friends. “It’s a culture problem right now, life isn’t valued. It’s a struggle we’re all going through, that somebody’s little boy that died.”

Lemarr has ridden mini bikes with Angel and said he was a good kid, polite, and always followed the rules. He hopes whoever is responsible for putting that cable up comes forward and for careless acts like this to stop.

LVMPD said they are investigating the death and working with the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

His friends and family have a GoFundMe for Angel.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.