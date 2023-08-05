Forecast Outlook-8/5/23

Dry and windy weather is forecast for southern Nevada this weekend.

Daytime temperatures will be slightly above normal Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon and redevelop Sunday with gusts in the 20 miles per hour range.

Monday, the start of the school year expect sunshine and near seasonal daytime highs with more wind.

As we head into Tuesday we could see the beginning of a subtropical system sliding into the desert southwest.

We have slight rain chances for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

That system will push our daytime highs back down to seasonal values.

The UV Index for Saturday is 11 or extreme.

