Clark County School District approves two union contracts, teachers to start school year still in negotiations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a special meeting, the CCSD Board of Trustees approved contracts for two separate unions representing administrators and support staff, but a deal with the largest teacher’s union in the state has yet to be reached.

The Clark County Education Association wants district-wide raises for educators and an increase in base salary for certain workers. It says it’s a necessary step in a district experiencing a critical teacher shortage. The district insists those demands don’t make financial sense. During the special meeting Friday, contracts were approved for Education Support Employees and School Administrators and Professional Technical Employees. A new contract for teachers wasn’t on the agenda.

The district did have a public presentation explaining why they may not have as much money as it seems.

“As I’m seeing and I’m hearing you know, there’s $2 billion dollars allocated, historic funding by the governor but there’s a lot of moving parts around Senate Bill 231 and a lot of misinformation,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. Dr. Jara directed CCSD’s Chief Financial Officer to explain education funding approved by state this legislative session including an increase in funding for CCSD to the tune of millions of dollars. Teachers say they deserve some of that money in pay raises.

The district went over reasons why it’s hard to make that happen: inflation and increasing in utility costs, necessary upgrades for infrastructure like Wi-Fi and Chromebook for all students, and a new cost, approximately $10 million, for long-term substitute health care. Money approved under SB 231 is a one-time education budget boost of $250 million, CCSD says it will be split among all 17 school districts in the state. They don’t know how much they will get or if the funding will be renewed in the future.

“I can’t negotiate in good faith for our employees, for our students with money that we don’t have,” Dr. Jara contended. During public comment, teacher Kelly Edgar who wore a Clark County Education Association shirt told the board, when other districts and charter schools have increased educator pay, CCSD keeping teachers in limbo is driving some away.

“The idea that somehow this money just isn’t available in the future is a ridiculous argument for not providing raises that are owed to our teachers,” Edgar asserted.

Also at the meeting, Trustee Brenda Zamora questioned why parents are being required to pay a $20 tech fee for students to take their Chromebook home if the district pays for them. The superintendent said that should not be happening.

Trustees will meet again next Thursday and could approve a new contract with the union representing school police officers.

