Back on the menu: Tilapia licenses renewed again

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of Las Vegans who buy live tilapia from local markets will be see the fish stocked again Saturday morning.

A reversal of a Nevada Department of Wildlife plan to not renew licenses to handle live tilapia made this possible. The initial plan came from concern for the fish winding up in southern Nevada’s local waterways as an invasive species.

“We feel really excited about getting the tilapia back into the markets,” Michelle Jeannest, co-owner of live tilapia wholesaler Sea Tak, told FOX5 Friday.

“This was a pretty big bump,” fellow co-owner Tony Pappas said. “But we got through it.”

Jeannest and Pappas spent the last month nervous about the future of their company after their licenses were not renewed as per NDOW’s plan.

“It’s been a long six weeks, but we have our permit back,” Pappas said. “The stores in Chinatown have their permit back, and we can start moving tilapia again, so we’re really happy about that.”

NDOW grandfathered in Sea Tak, along with the live fish markets that sell the tilapia to consumers, while also announcing there will be no new licenses given out. This was done under the condition that these businesses continue making sure tilapia does not find its way into local lakes and rivers.

“It’s those people who’ve been in good standings with their permits and have honored the permits they’ve been given are the ones that are able to go forward,” Doug Nielsen, Conservation Education Supervisor at NDOW, told FOX5.

Nielsen said the intention of the rule change was never to hurt businesses. He told FOX5 he feels good about the likelihood of tilapia staying out of local waterways moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.