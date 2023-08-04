What to do if your Wells Fargo deposit is missing

A Wells Fargo bank branch in Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
A Wells Fargo bank branch in Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)(Reed Saxon | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By CNN and Samantha Delouya
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles (CNN) — Wells Fargo is once again cleaning up trouble with its customers’ bank accounts, and there are several steps you can take if you’ve been affected.

Some customers of the bank have said they are unable to view or access money deposited into their accounts. In social media posts, some have said they were charged overdraft fees or cannot make payroll for their small businesses after money went missing from their accounts.

Wells Fargo confirmed on Friday that the issue, which began on Thursday, is still ongoing.

“A limited number of customers could not see recent deposit transactions on their accounts. The vast majority have been resolved, and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for the bank told CNN.

This isn’t the first time money has temporarily disappeared from some customer accounts at Wells Fargo. The bank dealt with a similar glitch in March. At the time, missing money was restored after a few days. Wells Fargo confirmed to CNN that, despite the mishap, “funds continue to be secure.”

What to do if you’re affected

Wells Fargo has said that the issue this week did not affect all its customers. Still, if you’ve noticed missing funds from a Wells Fargo account or any bank account, you should contact your bank directly, according to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, recommends clients flag the issue to customer service. Those who do should get the help they need the soonest.

“The baby that cries is the one that gets fed,” he said.

He suggests contacting the bank’s customer service by phone, social media, or any other method available.

For those with a linked savings account at Wells Fargo, McBride advises transferring money from that account to cover any payments in the short term.

“These tend to be short-lived issues. Inconvenient, but short-lived,” McBride said.

After the technical glitch is resolved and money in your account is restored, McBride stressed it is essential to be “proactive” about pursuing refunds for any overdraft fees that might have been incurred.

“Don’t automatically assume that it’s going to happen,” he said.

If problems with your account persist, customers have the option to elevate the issue outside of Wells Fargo. McBride suggests filing a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or your state banking regulator.

Keep tabs on your money

Overall, keeping a record of bank transactions is always a good idea. Getting a physical receipt when depositing a check at an ATM or taking a screenshot of the confirmation after depositing a check through a mobile application can help you keep track of your money.

However, according to the OCC, if something does go wrong with your checking account, the law doesn’t require you to have the original paper check to resolve the issue with your bank.

Ultimately, while there are protections available to consumers, McBride said the Wells Fargo glitch underscores the importance of keeping regular tabs on your bank accounts and your money, “whether it’s protecting against identity theft, making sure you don’t overdraw your account, or making sure the money that’s supposed to be in there got there.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot near business in southwest valley
Since a crucial COVID-19 protection expired in June, landlords can proceed with evictions, even...
Surge of evictions coming to Las Vegas Valley after protections expire, new resources available
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court

Latest News

Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
FILE - Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 31,...
Armed man who tried to enter a Jewish school in Tennessee fired at a contractor, police say
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Gov. Lombardo: ‘Fingers crossed’ that Clark County School District, teacher’s union come to contract agreement
Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Jason Aldean opens new restaurant and bar, treats fans to special performance