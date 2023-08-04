Unexpected (and illegal) guest found on a boat bound for Hawaii

Photo of the live snake being measured.
Photo of the live snake being measured.(HI Dept. of Agriculture)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ship bound for Hawaii had an unexpected passenger in late July.

Crew of a cargo ship en route to Hawaii alerted authorities that a live snake was seen moving freely on the deck.

U.S. Customs and Border Control Agents alerts state agriculture officials on July 29 about the snake and inspectors responded to the ship when it docked at Pier 31.

After boarding the vessel, officials said they were able to located the snake in a hole on the deck floor. It was removed and taken to the Plant Quarantine Branch where it remains.

The snake was identified as live juvenile boa constrictor. It measured about a foot-and-a-half long.

Snakes are illegal in Hawaii as they pose a serious threat to the ecosystems and native animals of the islands.

Knowingly transporting them or possessing them to and in Hawaii is a class C felony that carries fines upwards of $200,000.

Anyone with information on illegal animals should call the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 643-PEST (7378).

