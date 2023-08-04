Southern Nevada Health District offers more immunization clinics ahead of start of school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District has added another date to its lineup of back-to-school clinics, ahead of the start of the new school year next week.

SNHD will be offering vaccinations at its Main Public Health Center on Friday, August 11, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other dates for vaccinations are being held today, tomorrow and during the first week of school at numerous other Health District locations across the Valley. If you are wanting to get your child vaccinated, you must make an appointment first by calling SNHD at (702) 759-0850 or visit www.snhd.info/bts.

Here’s a list of all the immunization clinics & dates:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school dates and times at this location: Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

NEW: Friday, August 11, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Monday, August 7, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Back-to-school clinics for students 11-18 years old (Tdap, MCV4 and HPV vaccines ONLY) are available at the following locations:

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89104

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointments are required; call (702) 759-1910 or visit www.snhd.info/bts.

Boulevard Mall (in El Mercado), 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The clinic is located in Suites 208-210 on Avenida Reforma. Appointments are required. Call (702) 759-1910 or visit www.snhd.info/bts.

