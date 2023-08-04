Person injured in shooting at residence in south Las Vegas Valley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:08 a.m. at a resident near the 2700 block of West Serene in the south Las Vegas Valley.
No further information was immediately available.
