Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker Dominique Hampton (7) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership in the conference, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.

When it’s done, they will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot near business in southwest valley
Since a crucial COVID-19 protection expired in June, landlords can proceed with evictions, even...
Surge of evictions coming to Las Vegas Valley after protections expire, new resources available
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court

Latest News

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Person injured in shooting at residence in south Las Vegas Valley
A viral video sheds light on sun bears. (Source: CNN/WEIBO/DOUYIN/WECHAT/HANGZHOU ZOO...
A zoo in China informs people its sun bear isn't a human in a costume
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigate after man fatally stabbed during altercation Friday morning