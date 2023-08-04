Officials report 2 more drownings at Lake Mead, marking 19 fatalities this year

Authorities are seen at Lake Mead in this FOX5 file photo.
Authorities are seen at Lake Mead in this FOX5 file photo.(KVVU)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials on Friday reported there were two more fatalities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the weekend, bringing the total number of fatalities at the park to 19.

One of the individuals who drowned at Lake Mead last weekend was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Kristopher Ross, 42, of Henderson, Nevada.

“Two more people drowned at Lake Mead NRA – that’s 19 fatalities this year, a sad trend we want to change,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “We are still seeing multiple incidents and accidents, both on the land and on the water.”

In a news release, officials advised that there were also “several close calls with boaters being caught off-guard as monsoon winds swept in unexpectedly and created hazardous conditions on the water.”

Authorities also stated that there were other instances in which swimmers with pool toys and paddleboards were blown out of the designated swimming areas into the lake due to strong winds.

“Every day we see unsafe boating practices, drinking and driving, and heat-related illness, among others. It’s also monsoon season, which means unpredictable rain and wind,” officials advised in the release.”

Those planning to visit the lake should be aware that “monsoons come with little or no warning and present dangerous conditions in the park.”

Before heading to the lake, visitors can check online for current conditions: https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/index.htm.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot near business in southwest valley
Since a crucial COVID-19 protection expired in June, landlords can proceed with evictions, even...
Surge of evictions coming to Las Vegas Valley after protections expire, new resources available
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court

Latest News

Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Gov. Lombardo: ‘Fingers crossed’ that Clark County School District, teacher’s union come to contract agreement
Henderson Police Department clears up school zone confusion
Henderson Police Department clears up school zone confusion
lake mead
Water levels at Lake Mead expected to rise a total of 15 feet by end of year
CCSD changes grading policy for middle, high school students