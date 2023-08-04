North Las Vegas police investigate after man fatally stabbed during altercation Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a homeless man was fatally stabbed during an altercation early Friday morning.

According to police, at about 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3700 block of E. Owens Avenue.

Police say arriving officers located a 43-year-old adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

According to NLVPD, preliminary details indicate that the victim, who is homeless, got into an altercation with another individual and was stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving, police said. Detectives believe to be an isolated incident, according to the department.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

