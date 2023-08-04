Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at about 6:28 a.m. at Owens Avenue at Sandhill Road.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, police said,
The rider of the motorcycle was killed in the collision, according to authorities.
No further information was immediately available.
