Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas Valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at about 6:28 a.m. at Owens Avenue at Sandhill Road.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, police said,

The rider of the motorcycle was killed in the collision, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Multiple people dead after single-vehicle crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot near business in southwest valley
Since a crucial COVID-19 protection expired in June, landlords can proceed with evictions, even...
Surge of evictions coming to Las Vegas Valley after protections expire, new resources available
Emma Kusak
Teen accused of killing man in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip appears in court

Latest News

Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon on Fridays, Sundays in July
Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon in August
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
The Shade Tree Las Vegas shelter
Las Vegas women’s shelter seeking luggage donations to help its clients
Multiple people were killed when a stolen car split in half in a North Las Vegas single-vehicle...
Multiple people were killed when a stolen car split in half in a North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash