Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at about 6:28 a.m. at Owens Avenue at Sandhill Road.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, police said,

The rider of the motorcycle was killed in the collision, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

