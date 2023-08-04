Lights on: Marquee signals Durango Station Casino & Resort close to completion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Durango Station Casino & Resort is one step closer to opening, with its marquee next to I-215 lit up Thursday evening.

“It’s been a long time coming for everyone involved,” GM and Vice President of the property David Horn told FOX5. “I think it’s exciting when you see power coming on. You see the landscaping. You see the paving of the parking lot. That big garage out there ready to take people in.”

Horn says there are a few things that set this resort and casino apart from other Station properties.

“I think just in general it’s a different look than what we’ve done before,” he explained. “So I think you’ll notice that once we open it up to the public.”

One of the other unique aspects about this project is the growth it’s helped to spur around it before it even opens.

“I used to go to Downtown Summerlin a lot with friends, and now I’ve found this new place,” Arman Tatevosian said excitedly. “I mean, it’s popping, all these chairs, sit down places.”

Tatevosian comes to the Uncommons, located across the street from the Durango project, often, since it’s closer to his home than other spots he used to frequent.

“The growth in the city, all these new places, these hip kind of places, it’s been really cool to see,” he said. “It’s not just the Strip, you know? There’s a whole new side of it.”

“And there’s development right across the street now that’s starting to happen across the 215,” Horn added later. “So this whole area is coming together for business, for commerce, for pleasure. And we’re happy to be a part of it.”

The property is scheduled to open November 20. Station Casinos says it will feature over 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, outdoor social areas and free parking.

