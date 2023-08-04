Las Vegas women’s shelter seeking luggage donations to help its clients

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local shelter The Shade Tree is seeking donations of new and gently used luggage for its clients, who often arrive at the shelter with little or nothing, including a reliable bag in which to carry their belongings.

The Shade Tree is designed specifically to meet the needs of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children. According to Shade Tree CEO Linda Perez, many of their clients arrive carrying everything they have in trash bags, and that suitcases and duffel bags can help them restore dignity.

Requested donations include:

New and gently used luggage/suitcases with functional wheels

New duffel bags with functional wheels

New adult backpacks

To make a donation, you can make an appointment by emailing donations@theshadetree.org.

