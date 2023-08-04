Las Vegas police: Suspects accused of killing man in retaliation for girlfriend’s death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man and woman are both accused of killing another man who was reportedly involved in a fatal wrong-way crash that led to the death of the suspects’ friend, according to Las Vegas police.

Sheldon Johnson, 34, and Kenisha Rice, 36, are both charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, burglary while in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit burglary. They are both being held without bond, records show.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states the following:

On Feb. 6 officers responded to an apartment complex south of Sahara Avenue near Durango Drive for a report of a man being shot.

Police found Martin Loftis suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment and was pronounced deceased. A resident told officers they heard four to five gunshots earlier and saw two people, later identified as Rice and Johnson, leave in a car.

“Detectives learned the apartment was rented by Martin’s girlfriend, Quinyana Edwards. Quinyana was involved in a fatal vehicle accident on Feb. 5 and died as a result of her injuries. She was a wrong-way driver on the 215 beltway and involved in a head-on collision, killing Quinyana and another involved driver,” the report states.

Officers learned through interviews with family members of Loftis that he was upset over Edwards’ death and was expecting Johnson and Rice to come retrieve her things.

Facebook posts made by Rice and Johnson after Loftis was killed allude to “taking accountability for the murder and referencing how they may go to jail and needed to keep a lower profile,” according to the report.

Both suspects were arrested Aug. 2 and are expected to appear in court Friday, records indicate.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.