Henderson Police Department clears up school zone confusion
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District students head back to the classroom Monday, and the Henderson Police Department wants people to be comfortable with school zones.

Officer Marc Rasmussen, a traffic investigator with the HPD, said they get a lot of questions about school zones.

It can be a little confusing because Henderson is the only city in the district that has signs that say “school zone is active when children are present.” Everywhere else reads “when lights are flashing.”

That means everywhere else but Henderson, drivers have to go 15 to 20 miles an hour when the lights are flashing, regardless of if kids are there or not.

In Henderson, if the lights are flashing but kids aren’t there, you do not have to go the posted school zone speed, but officers say you should anyway to stay on the safe side.

“It’s not just for everybody else’s safety, but for the driver safety as well,” Rasmussen said. “Everybody plays a part in it. Leaving earlier and giving yourself that extra cushion for time really helps you from having to speed anywhere.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

