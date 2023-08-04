Gov. Lombardo: ‘Fingers crossed’ that Clark County School District, teacher’s union come to contract agreement

Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Joe Lombardo discussed the ongoing fight between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association Friday, saying his “fingers are crossed” that the two groups will come to an agreement.

The union and the district will have until Aug. 26 to agree on a contract before the union says they will participate in a “work action.” Earlier this week, FOX5 asked Lombardo about the bill the union cites as a sticking point for teacher raises. His team initially gave a “no comment,” but now Lombardo says the bill text isn’t clear.

“Unfortunately we have found flaws in that language as we move forward, you know in the distribution and the allocation through the 17 different districts and what exactly are those funds intended for within that bill,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo spoke during an event promoting funding for Opportunity Scholarships, which allows public school students to receive funding to attend private schools.

Lombardo said he wants teachers to be properly compensated, but didn’t say outright if he’d support the union’s proposed “work actions” if there’s no agreement in place.

“Well a work action and a strike is two different things,” Lombardo said. “You may have a change, what we call as a ‘sick out’ or other options, or you’re not working the overtime hours that are needed for success. So there’s a lot of different things that they may explore, and hopefully, hopefully, my fingers are crossed because everyone suffers as a result of that.”

FOX5 also asked Lombardo about the school district’s decision to try and block a possible “work action” from the union. He said he thought the lawsuit was premature, but also said that a strike would be illegal.

“Hopefully they come to a solution, you know, because who all suffers from this? The kids suffer from it, the teachers themselves suffer it, the families suffer from it,” Lombardo said. “But it’s important for teachers to be properly compensated, and it’s their fight they’re taking on.”

