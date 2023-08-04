Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon in August

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Are you bored with your regular yoga routine or just want to try it for the first time? Now you can, in a beautiful setting.

During the month of August, free yoga classes are being held at Lee Canyon.

The free yoga classes, which begin at 9 a.m., will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Organizers say the classes are open to everyone no matter what level you are at.

Each class is followed by an optional walk or hike and a meditation session.

Those interested in participating must sign up in order to attend, as class sizes are limited.

For more information and to RSVP, visit: https://www.leecanyonlv.com/things-to-do/activities/summer-activities/yoga.

